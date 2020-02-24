Menu
The man is being treated at the scene.
Man suffers multiple fractures after being hit by car

Melanie Plane
24th Feb 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
UPDATE 11.30AM: A RESCUE chopper has been called to the scene of a serious pedestrian and car crash near Biloela where a man has suffered head injuries. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were called to the scene at 10.45am and were assisting. 

She said the crash had occurred on the Dawson Highway, near the intersection of Valley View Drive. 

UPDATE 11.15AM: PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a serious crash in the Biloela area. 

Reports suggest a man in his 50s has been hit by a car and has suffered a skull fracture. 

He is reportedly conscious and is being treated by paramedics on the roadway where the incident occurred. 

Police have been called to assist with traffic control, as the accident has occurred on a hazardous corner. 

It is not yet known if a helicopter will be tasked to attend. 

BREAKING 11AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in the Biloela area.

Reports suggest a man in his 50s has been hit by a car on the Dawson Hwy.

He has reportedly suffered a head injury, potential broken shoulder and potential broken wrist after being hit by the bullbar of a vehicle.

