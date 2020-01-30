Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Man suffers fractures in fall at CQ property

Melanie Plane
30th Jan 2020 1:12 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM: A MAN has been taken to hospital after falling from a fence railing at an Alton Downs property. 

The man suffered two isolate rib fractures in the two metre fall.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are responding to a property on Rockhampton's outskirts after a man in his 60s fell from height this afternoon.

Just before 1pm, crews were called to a property near Del Rosa Road, Alton Downs, to reports a 62-year-old man had fallen two metres and landed on his back. It is unclear what he fell from.

There were reports the man had potentially suffered rib fractures.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

