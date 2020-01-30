Man suffers fractures in fall at CQ property

UPDATE 1.30PM: A MAN has been taken to hospital after falling from a fence railing at an Alton Downs property.

The man suffered two isolate rib fractures in the two metre fall.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are responding to a property on Rockhampton's outskirts after a man in his 60s fell from height this afternoon.

Just before 1pm, crews were called to a property near Del Rosa Road, Alton Downs, to reports a 62-year-old man had fallen two metres and landed on his back. It is unclear what he fell from.

There were reports the man had potentially suffered rib fractures.