Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
News

Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ sitting on resources ‘gold mine’: Senator

        Premium Content CQ sitting on resources ‘gold mine’: Senator

        Politics Labor Senator Murray Watt is now the Shadow Minister for Queensland Resources.

        Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

        Premium Content Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

        News Crews were sent to the swimming pool at Berserker St late on Saturday afternoon.

        Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

        Premium Content Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

        News Rockhampton police were called to the shopping complex late on Saturday afternoon.

        Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        Premium Content Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        News Ambulance officers were dispatched to Cooee Bay late on Saturday afternoon.