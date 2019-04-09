Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
News

Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

by Grace Mason and Daniel Bateman
9th Apr 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.

cairns editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Applause from most for Adani groundwater plan approval

    premium_icon Applause from most for Adani groundwater plan approval

    News Bill Shorten accepts the process but says the way the government handled it was so bad it was 'breathtaking'

    • 9th Apr 2019 7:36 PM
    Woman punched in head driving multiple times by drunk man

    premium_icon Woman punched in head driving multiple times by drunk man

    Crime Man jailed for prolonged alcohol-fuelled attack had history

    UPDATE: What do miners think of ALP plan for their jobs?

    premium_icon UPDATE: What do miners think of ALP plan for their jobs?

    Politics Labor and CFMEU at odds with each others comments

    No extra time given to man who killed Hemi

    premium_icon No extra time given to man who killed Hemi

    Crime A court has rejected an application from Qld's Attorney-General.