Police have cordoned off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning in which a man was seriously injured.
News

Man suffers serious injuries in house fire, disturbance

Andrew Korner
23rd Apr 2021 8:00 AM
A RACEVIEW man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries including burns to his arms and legs following an apparent disturbance early Friday.

Police said an altercation was reported at Mahogany St about 4.45am, resulting in a man aged in his 20s suffering injuries to his face and abdomen and burns to his arms and legs.

A house fire was also reported at the location.

Police are investigating a disturbance at Raceview overnight that resulted in a house fire and a man being seriously injured. Picture: Lachlan McIvor
Four fire crews attended and extinguished a fire in the roof. A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the fire was out by 5.30am and crews remained on scene until about 6.30am.

The injured man has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Detectives from the Ipswich CIB are on scene and investigations into the incident are under way.

Police are yet to comment on the nature of the disturbance or who else may have been involved.

More to come.

ipswich cib ipswich crime ipswich house fires raceview
Ipswich Queensland Times

