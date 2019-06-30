Menu
Health

Man suffers serious injuries in quad bike rollover

Tara Miko
by
30th Jun 2019 4:27 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries after crashing his quad bike on a Western Downs property.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to a private property at Tara about noon with reports a man had rolled the machine.

The man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious head, leg and suspected spinal injuries in the incident and was stabilised at the property.

He was then taken to Tara Hospital by road in a stable condition.

However, the Rescue 500 helicopter was sent to the Western Downs hospital to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks princess alexandra hospital quad bike accident tara tara hospital western downs
