The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew a man to Mackay Base Hospital after he fell from a horse at a property west of Clermont.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew a man to Mackay Base Hospital after he fell from a horse at a property west of Clermont.

A MAN was flown to hospital overnight with a serious leg injury after falling from a horse at a Central Queensland property.

The 52-year-old man was mustering cattle on July 15 when he fell from the horse about 5.30pm, smashing his tibia and fibia, a RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred on a property about 120km west of Clermont.

The man was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.