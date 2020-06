Queensland Ambulance Service attended the single-vehicle rollover on Yeppoon Road this morning.

A MAN is in hospital after his vehicle rolled earlier this morning near Norman Gardens.

Just after 2am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Yeppoon Road.

A man was treated on scene with suspected spinal injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.