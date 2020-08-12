Man supplies friend’s teen daughter with drugs

A MAN raised in the Gladstone/Tannum Sands region has been jailed for supplying a minor drugs in another Central Queensland town.

The man, who cannot legally be named, pleaded guilty on August 11 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to two counts of supplying a drug to a minor.

The court heard the offences took place in March/April 2017.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client had first turned to marijuana when he was 14 years old.

He said the defendant’s mother left the country and his father worked 12 hour days.

“Marijuana has been a constant in his life,” Mr Polley said.

He said his client had worked until 18 months ago when he suffered a medical issue that could lead to surgery.

Mr Polley said the child victim was a friend’s daughter.

He said the child’s mother had been placed in prison and his client had been helping the child by providing somewhere to stay.

The court heard the child and the defendant had sent SMSs to each other about the drug supply.

The defendant, 28, had a six-page “unimpressive” criminal record which included stealing, wilful damage, dishonesty and repetitive convictions for drugs.

Justice Graeme Crow said the child had not been corrupted by the supply as she had already been introduced to marijuana.

“Your father seems to be a hard working decent man,” he told the defendant.

“You have let him down badly.”

Justice Crow sentenced the man to six months prison with parole release on October 10, 2020.