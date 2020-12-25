Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 2:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ Boaties can see new BOM data from Rundle Island

        Premium Content CQ Boaties can see new BOM data from Rundle Island

        News The two-month weather station installation required helicopters, boats and safety lines

        Ironpot accident lands two in hospital Christmas Eve

        Premium Content Ironpot accident lands two in hospital Christmas Eve

        News A woman in her 70s is in a serious condition

        Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        Premium Content Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        News Police resort to manual traffic control on busy Southside intersection