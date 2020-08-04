Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.
Rural

Man survives freezing night trapped under tractor

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been pulled from under a tractor after being trapped overnight, as temperatures dropped to single digits in the Eungella mountains.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the rural private property at 10.43am on Sunday.

He confirmed the man had been trapped since Saturday, spending the night pinned underneath the tractor.

He said paramedics treated the man in his 60s for hypothermia and hip and pelvic injuries.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

RACQ CQ Rescue was initially tasked to take the man to hospital, but were taken off the mission.

A rescue service spokeswoman said the man would have endured near freezing temperatures, with Eungella thermometers dropping to 3C on Saturday night.

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

editors picks eungella mackay mackay base hospital mackay rural qas. queensland ambulance service racq cq resuce tractor rollover
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 Five Rocks camper fronts court

        premium_icon COVID-19 Five Rocks camper fronts court

        News He drove one of 14 vehicles belonging to campers found by police in Byfield National Park during COVID social distancing restrictions.

        Huge award puts CQ farming family on the map

        premium_icon Huge award puts CQ farming family on the map

        Business Central Queensland family has enjoyed the taste of sweet victory after being named...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What is the ‘cancel culture’?

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What is the ‘cancel culture’?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        DRUNKEN ANTICS: Man’s jump to tap sign proves costly

        premium_icon DRUNKEN ANTICS: Man’s jump to tap sign proves costly

        News Yeppoon business owner receives compensation after hanging signage went missing.