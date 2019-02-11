Man sustains chest injuries after bike collides with cow

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue 300 responded to an incident near Bajool on Monday morning.

3.05PM: A MAN who was mustering 300-400 head of cattle on a property near Bajool late this morning was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after colliding with a cow.

The man was on a quad bike when he collided with a beast at a low speed around 10.48am.

As a result the man sustained suspected rib fractures and was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition shortly after.

1.10PM: A 45-year-old man has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital following a quad bike accident near Bajool.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the man in a stable condition after he sustained a significant chest injury.

12PM: A MAN in his 40s is to be airlifted to hospital after a single motorbike accident near Bajool earlier this morning.

The 45-year-old man was riding a quad bike on a private residence about 10.48am when he came off.

The man sustained chest injuries and a spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service has said he is in a serious condition.

11.30AM: THE rescue 300 helicopter has been tasked to an incident on a property near Bajool.

A 45-year-old man is believed to have come off his bike on a property near the Bobs Creek Rd off the Brice Highway at Bajool.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews have been called to the scene and the Rescue 300 helicopter has also been tasked.

No word yet on the seriousness of the man's injuries.

