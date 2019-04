7.55AM: A MAN has been transported to Mackay Hospital this morning after sustaining potential spinal injuries in a work place incident.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said a large object, believed to be a cow wide, had fallen on the man about 6.40am this morning.

The man was initially transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition after being assessed by paramedics at the scene, but is now being transported to Mackay.