Man taken to hospital after assault at courthouse

A MALE in his 60s was taken to hospital after an assault at Rockhampton Courthouse this afternoon.

Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the court house about 3.20pm.

Reports indicate the male taken to hospital was assaulted by another male outside courtroom two, where Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal cases were being heard for the day.

The other male involved in the scuffle was taken down to the watch house.