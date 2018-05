Ambulances attended the scene of the fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after falling into a trench and becoming trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man fell a few meters into a trench and was stuck when dirt had fallen on him, trapping his legs.

Emergency services attended the scene and extricated the man from the trench on Bauhinias Rd, Comet.

He was transported to Emerald hospital where he was treated with leg injuries.