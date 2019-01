A MAN is being taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake, believed to be an eastern brown.

The man met paramedics on the Bruce Hwy at Milman after being bitten on the lower leg.

The man was familiar with the area and reportedly told paramedics he saw an small eastern brown snake.

This snake is extremely venomous.

The man is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

