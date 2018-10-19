Man taken to hospital after boating incident

RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 59-year-old in a stable condition, suffering with potential spinal injuries from the Agnes Water/1770 area this morning.

A MAN was airlifted to hospital after a wave struck his boat this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in about 10.30am after reports of a boating injury in the Agnes Water area.

A spokeswoman said the patient, who was a visitor to the area, suffered the injury when a wave hit the vessel that they were travelling in out near the reef.

"The impact from the wave caused the patient to fall against a seat on the boat,” she said.

"The patient is undergoing further treatment in Rockhampton.”