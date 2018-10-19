Man taken to hospital after boating incident
A MAN was airlifted to hospital after a wave struck his boat this morning.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in about 10.30am after reports of a boating injury in the Agnes Water area.
A spokeswoman said the patient, who was a visitor to the area, suffered the injury when a wave hit the vessel that they were travelling in out near the reef.
"The impact from the wave caused the patient to fall against a seat on the boat,” she said.
"The patient is undergoing further treatment in Rockhampton.”