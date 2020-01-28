Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after a single vehicle crash that blocked a busy Central Queensland highway last night.

At about 9.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, at Blackwater.

Lanes were blocked for more than an hour while the vehicle was being removed from the highway.

A man in his 30s was treated on scene but suffered no apparent injuries.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

blackwater capricorn highway queensland ambulance service single vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Large slabs of rock fell from the roof, striking the mine worker in the right knee, head and right shoulder, causing him to fall to the ground.

        • 28th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        premium_icon Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        News Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences

        Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        premium_icon Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        Weather Rivers are flowing and dams are rising after heavy weekend falls.

        Fresh face takes over as principal at major Rocky school

        premium_icon Fresh face takes over as principal at major Rocky school

        News The avid rugby fan moves to Rockhampton with his family – with plans already made...