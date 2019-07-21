Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Man taken to hospital after car hits pole

21st Jul 2019 9:12 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital on Sunday morning after a single vehicle car accident.

It was reported that the man crashed into a pole on Bracher Street in Wandal just before 12am Sunday morning.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

In other news, Queensland Fire and Emergency services and Queensland Ambulance attended the scene of a car fire in West Gladstone.

The car on fire was reported at a location on Dawson Rd just before 10pm Saturday night.

No patients were reported.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

