Three vehicle crash Denison and Denham Streets.
News

Man taken to hospital after CBD truck crash

Maddelin McCosker
9th Oct 2019 11:02 AM
A MAN in his 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a three vehicle crash in the city on Wednesday morning.

Two cars and a truck crashed at 10.15am, blocking the intersection and the train line for a short time.

Three vehicle crash Denison and Denham Streets.
Three people were involved in the crash, with one patient uninjured, and other refused QAS assessment and the third was taken to hospital.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The train line was closed for a short time, but was reopened shortly after 11am after the vehicle were removed from the road.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

