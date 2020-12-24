Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after he veered off the road west of Gympie last night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after he veered off the road west of Gympie last night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Man taken to hospital after crashing into gully

Kristen Camp
24th Dec 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after he was involved in a single vehicle crash at Woolooga.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bauple Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway at 8.33pm last night.

 

Police said the vehicle veered off the road and down a gully and tow trucks were needed to remove the wreck.

Police said there was another man in his 20s in the vehicle at the time.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

8 Gympie nights out that went horribly wrong

REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

crash emergency
Gympie Times

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gracemere primary teacher crowned as favourite in region

        Premium Content Gracemere primary teacher crowned as favourite in region

        News Jye O’Grady became a teacher to guide future generations towards a fulfilling education and life.

        Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        Premium Content Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        News More pieces of the puzzle have been put in place to make the Yeppoon dream a...

        Health fund workers volunteer at Rocky charity

        Premium Content Health fund workers volunteer at Rocky charity

        Community Westfund’s Community Day celebrated the company’s recent rebranding.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Looking back on a tough year

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Looking back on a tough year

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day, readers have their say