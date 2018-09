Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) transported a male to hospital tonight reportedly following an altercation.

TONIGHT a male has been taken to hospital following an altercation in North Rockhampton.

A group of men have reportedly been involved in the altercation which took place at Berserker.

After an emergency services alert was issued at about 7pm, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no weapons were used in the incident which involved three or four men.

One male was transported to Rockhampton Hospital but no information on his injuries could be provided.