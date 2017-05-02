Man taken to hospital after North Rocky crash

8.20AM: A MAN is being transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Kawana.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was being transported in a stable condition as a precaution.

It's understood the road is clear again, after the intersection was earlier blocked by the crash.

8AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash near two large North Rockhampton schools this morning.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Carlton and McLaughlin Streets, close to Glenmore State High School and Heights College.

There are no reports of any entrapments, but it is understood one person may have suffered arm injuries.

It's understood the road is blocked.