Man taken to hospital after pool incident

An ambulance was called to Dunn Street in Biloela on Friday night after a man was involved in an incident in a pool.

Emergency services were called to Dunn Street at 9.05pm where they treated a man in his twenties following a post-immersion incident.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Elsewhere in Queensland on Friday, there was a near drowning in east Brisbane, when a teenage male became stuck in floodwaters on Mowbray Terrace, about 6.14pm.

He was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with minor abrasions.