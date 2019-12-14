Man taken to hospital after pool incident
A MAN was taken to Biloela Hospital on Friday night after an incident in a pool.
Emergency services were called to Dunn Street at 9.05pm where they treated a man in his twenties following a post-immersion incident.
He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
Elsewhere in Queensland on Friday, there was a near drowning in east Brisbane, when a teenage male became stuck in floodwaters on Mowbray Terrace, about 6.14pm.
He was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with minor abrasions.