Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An ambulance was called to Dunn Street in Biloela on Friday night after a man was involved in an incident in a pool.
An ambulance was called to Dunn Street in Biloela on Friday night after a man was involved in an incident in a pool.
News

Man taken to hospital after pool incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
14th Dec 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was taken to Biloela Hospital on Friday night after an incident in a pool.

Emergency services were called to Dunn Street at 9.05pm where they treated a man in his twenties following a post-immersion incident.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Elsewhere in Queensland on Friday, there was a near drowning in east Brisbane, when a teenage male became stuck in floodwaters on Mowbray Terrace, about 6.14pm.

He was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with minor abrasions.

biloela biloela hospital pool incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ business cashes in on base upgrade

        premium_icon CQ business cashes in on base upgrade

        Business One Rocky business has secured a $4 million contract and they urge others to have a crack.

        Extreme fire danger in region

        premium_icon Extreme fire danger in region

        News Fire fighters will remain on alert this weekend as dangerous conditions persist. ...

        ’Serious misjudgment’: Second worker quits amid CCC probe

        premium_icon ’Serious misjudgment’: Second worker quits amid CCC probe

        Council News Senior executive at Rockhampton Regional Council identified as worker at the centre...

        Where are you getting your gifts this year?

        premium_icon Where are you getting your gifts this year?

        News Katelyn, 18, and Samantha Ninness, 23, were getting some of their Christmas...