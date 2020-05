Paramedics transported the man to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition. Photo: Bev Lacey

A MAN was taken to hospital last night after his car rolled on a rural road in the Isaac Region, near Middlemount.

At 8.55pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Fitzroy Developmental Rd, Mackenzie River.

A man was assessed on scene with a head laceration.

He was transported to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition.