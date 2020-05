Queensland Fire and Emergencies services were called to attend.

PARAMEDICS are taking a man to hospital following a crane rollover outside a small mining town in the Isaac Region.

At 9.45am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Dysart Middlemount Rd, Middlemount.

Fire crews and police were also called to attend.

A man was assessed on scene with a head laceration and back pain.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.