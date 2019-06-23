Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
Breaking

Man taken to hospital following crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Jun 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30pm: ONE man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital following a crash on the Gregory Hwy about midday.

He was involved in a crash between a truck and ute in Springsure, and suffered neck pain as a result.

The man was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck versus ute crash on a Central Queensland highway.

Reports indicate the ute has rolled on the Gregory Hwy outside Springsure.

It is believed no one is trapped, but fluid is leaking from a vehicle.

More to come.

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Cold weather didn't stop crowds from clubbing

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Cold weather didn't stop crowds from clubbing

    Entertainment Photos taken at Ginger Mule, Heritage Hotel and Zodiac Nightclub in Rockhampton's CBD

    • 23rd Jun 2019 3:16 PM
    Colts coach upbeat despite team's defeat

    premium_icon Colts coach upbeat despite team's defeat

    Rugby Union Team battles hard before strong finish from Gladstone

    • 23rd Jun 2019 2:41 PM
    Police: Car involved in Rocky crash was stolen

    premium_icon Police: Car involved in Rocky crash was stolen

    News Dog squad deployed during hunt for duo

    Rockhampton suburbia themed piece wins Bayton Award 2019

    premium_icon Rockhampton suburbia themed piece wins Bayton Award 2019

    Art & Theatre A PANOPTIC or 'whole of scene' visual narrative drawing wins