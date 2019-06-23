Man taken to hospital following crash
UPDATE 3.30pm: ONE man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital following a crash on the Gregory Hwy about midday.
He was involved in a crash between a truck and ute in Springsure, and suffered neck pain as a result.
The man was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck versus ute crash on a Central Queensland highway.
Reports indicate the ute has rolled on the Gregory Hwy outside Springsure.
It is believed no one is trapped, but fluid is leaking from a vehicle.
More to come.