Man taken to hospital following crash

UPDATE 3.30pm: ONE man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital following a crash on the Gregory Hwy about midday.

He was involved in a crash between a truck and ute in Springsure, and suffered neck pain as a result.

The man was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck versus ute crash on a Central Queensland highway.

Reports indicate the ute has rolled on the Gregory Hwy outside Springsure.

It is believed no one is trapped, but fluid is leaking from a vehicle.

More to come.