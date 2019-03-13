Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Whitsunday man suffered serious burns in a fire this morning.
A Whitsunday man suffered serious burns in a fire this morning. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Man suffers serious burns after explosion

Claudia Alp
by
13th Mar 2019 2:29 PM

A MAN suffered serious burns in a fire in Gregory River this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition about 11.38am with burns to his chest, abdomen and arm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one crew attended a Dingo Beach Rd property about 12.20pm after receiving reports of an explosion and "some kind of petrol fire".

There was no sign of fire when the crew arrived, the spokesperson said.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition as of 2.20pm.

editors picks explosion gregory river whitsunday
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Yeppoon's new boss in town has plans to curb violence, theft

    premium_icon Yeppoon's new boss in town has plans to curb violence, theft

    Community Snr Sgt Erin Shawcross has been an OIC for the past 12 years with varied experience in regional areas

    New $3.5million cemetery project on track for completion

    premium_icon New $3.5million cemetery project on track for completion

    Council News Construction began at the site in August 2018

    Family business wins big at national awards in Sydney

    premium_icon Family business wins big at national awards in Sydney

    Business 'It blows us away that we could recognised for our excellence'

    Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    premium_icon Clean coal is an environmental win says renewables guru

    Business Renewables businessman explains how clean coal can lower emissions