Paramedics were called to a reported motorcycle incident last night on Bredhauer and Ohl St, Blackwater.

A MAN was taken to hospital last night after he crashed his motorcycle in Blackwater.

At 10.41pm, paramedics were called to a reported motorcycle incident on Bredhauer and Ohl St.

A man in his 20s was assessed on scene.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.