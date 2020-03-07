Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus mega guide: What you need to know

        premium_icon Coronavirus mega guide: What you need to know

        Health Should I stop shaking hands? Do I need to use a hand sanitiser? Should I cancel my overseas trip? Dispel the myths with our guide to coronavirus.

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        L’stone ‘shovel ready’ to cash in on billion dollar package

        premium_icon L’stone ‘shovel ready’ to cash in on billion dollar package

        News MP’s quick action puts region in pole position to benefit from a proposed Federal...

        Fishermen class action win against Department of Fisheries

        premium_icon Fishermen class action win against Department of Fisheries

        News FISHERMEN and associated businesses seeking more in depth data from the Department...