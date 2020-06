A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a snake bite to his leg in Koongal last night. Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

A MAN was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a snake in a North Rockhampton suburb last night.

At 7.07pm, paramedics were called to reports of a snake bite at a private residence in Koongal.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a snake bite to his leg.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.