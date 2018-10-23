Menu
Emergency Services respond to a crash this afternoon on Yeppoon Rd.
News

Man taken to Yeppoon Hospital following afternoon crash

23rd Oct 2018 3:50 PM

UPDATE 3.45pm: One male patient is being transported to Yeppoon Hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other vehicle has declined medical treatment.

Traffic appears to be flowing smoothly.

3.30pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Yeppoon - Rockhampton Rd.

Initial reports at the crash site near the Mulara Rd intersection indicate there are two patients.

The damage to the vehicles is minor. There are no details of the injuries.

More to follow.

