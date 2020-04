A MAN is in hospital after crashing his car into bushland near Bouldercombe this afternoon.

At 2.25pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Razorback Rd.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle took out an 80 km/h sign before crashing off the roadway.

Paramedics treated one man at the scene for minor injuries.

He was transported to Mt Morgan Hospital in a stable condition.