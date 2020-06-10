Menu
Screwdriver
UPDATE: Man takes screwdriver to the eye on CQ property

Staff writers
10th Jun 2020 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
UPDATE 11.30am: A 41-year-old man with a screwdriver eye injury has been transported by QAS to a doctor's surgery at Middlemount.

Initial inspection of the wound by QAS suggests it may be a laceration that has missed the eyeball and cut the eyelid.
He will be further accessed after the wound is cleaned up.

11.15am Queensland Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a man with a screwdriver in the eye at a Middlemount property.

Initial reports indicate the 41-year-old man's eyeball has been cut open in the accident.

The injured man is located near two mobile refrigeration units.

It's not know known how the accident occurred at this time.

More to follow.

