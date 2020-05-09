Thug tells to ‘kick harder’ as they bashed homeless man
A HOMELESS man encouraged a 16-year-old to kick harder as they beat up another homeless man and stole $100 from him.
Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to robbery while armed and in company.
Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced him to three and a half years prison with parole eligibility on March 11 next year.
Lovett-Willcocks has spent nine and a half months in custody.
"Not only was it in company but some of the personal violence used was gratuitous and occurred over a period of time," Judge McGinness said.
"It is very fortunate that the physical injuries were not more severe.
The court was told Lovett-Willcocks was 20 and homeless when his girlfriend introduced him to a 42-year-old homeless man in Coolangatta.
Willcocks-Lovett, his girlfriend and a few friends were in a park drinking with the man on June 16, 2018 when Lovett-Willcocks accused the man of insulting his girlfriend.
There was an argument and Lovett-Willcocks and his group left.
They returned soon after and Lovett-Willcocks accused the man of trying to "get in his girlfriend's pants".
That was when Lovett-Willcocks and his group, pounced, kicking and punching the man to the throat, head, chest and stomach.
The court was told Lovett said to a 16-year-old: "Kick harder".
The teenager did.
Lovett-Willcocks then took two $50 notes from Willcocks and the group ran away.
Passers-by saw the incident and called police and paramedics.
