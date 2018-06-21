MAN TELLS: Call of nature saved me as car crashed into house

KNOCK KNOCK: Carolyn and Darren Jacobsen outside their home moments after neighbour John Ralston ran into it.

IT WASN'T the neighbourly knock Carolyn and Darren Jacobsen are used to when neighbour John Ralston pops round.

The couple's quiet afternoon yesterday was sent into a craze after their neighbour's car crashed into their home office.

Emergency services crews quickly rushed to their Svensson Heights home.

"It's quote day for me, I'm a plumber and I thought I'd do a few quotes today and I was just at the computer," Darren said as he reflected on the near miss.

"My office is just behind where half of his car is and I was at the computer doing my quotes... but nature called, so I went to the toilet and as I was coming out of the toilet ... bang!

"I'm thinking 'what's going on, the neighbour's come through and taken out where I was sitting'."

Mr Jacobsen said his office was stove-in with the car's impact.

He said he had known Mr Ralston for more than a decade and was glad to see he was not badly injured.

"I've known him for 17 years, he's my neighbour," he said.

"It's not too bad, the computer is still going.

"I'm just glad John is all right and the two dogs didn't get hit, because their beds are right where the car is."

Mrs Jacobsen said she was sitting in the lounge room when the car hit and could see parts of the office caving in.

Queensland Ambulance Service's Cameron Anderson said the driver, 77, was fortunate not to receive injuries in the crash.

Bundaberg Police Sergeant Mick Ward said the crash happened at 1.50pm.

"The driver of the silver vehicle has lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle has careened up the road through the fence, into the house and now rests under the porch.

"From a policing perspective we've investigated the use of alcohol and alcohol was not a factor in this matter.

"We will be conducting investigations to determine what caused this incident."

Sgt Ward urged anyone who may have seen the crash to call 131 444 or the station on 4153 9111.