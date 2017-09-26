Man tells cops he won't stop chasing woman until they shoot him

The Sunshine Coast Vulnerable Persons Unit has been set up to reduce the rate of domestic violence.

A MAN told police he would not stop chasing the mother of his child until they shot him.

Jacob O'Connor, 23, pleaded guilty to two charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 25.

He had been in custody since Friday night after he ignored a protection order issued by police that day.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said police issued the protection order at 6.20pm and the victim decided to stay at alternative accommodation for the night.

She said at 8.30pm, O'Connor jumped in front of the victim's moving vehicle, in which a child was in, out the front of Blackwater's Woolworths on Blain St.

"She had to slam on the breaks to avoid him,” Sgt Stafford said.

The court heard O'Connor followed the victim and child into the supermarket, grabbed her by the arm and threatened to slit her throat.

"He told police he would continue to get to her until they shot him,” Sgt Stafford said.

"He told them he had done something to her car but wouldn't say what.”

He also called the police officers an offensive word.

Duty lawyer Lance Rundle said O'Connor had been unemployed for about 12 months and had previously worked at the sawmill at Dingo.

He said O'Connor has accepted he can not contact the victim and the other conditions in the protection order.

Magistrate Jeff Clark ordered he pay $750 in fines for one count of public nuisance and one of contravening a protection order.