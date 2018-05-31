Man tells of dog attack: 'In my opinion Jack was murdered'

YOUNG PUP: Jack was a bit over a year old when he was attacked by two other dogs, leading to his death.

ANYWHERE Voytek Swanski went, his young dog Jack would go too.

They had been best friends for a year-and-a-half until tragedy struck without warning last Saturday.

Jack was attacked by two resident farm dogs and had to be put down due to his extensive injuries.

Now Voytek and his partner, Alice, want justice for their beloved dog who they say was "taken too soon”.

Jack was no stranger to the dogs that attacked him. In fact, he had visited them twice a week for the past six months and almost daily for two years before that.

Voytek claimed the dogs at the farm had a history of being aggressive so he built Jack a cage to keep him protected during the working day. He only brought him out during lunch breaks when he could cast a watchful eye over him.

"Last Saturday I took Jack out of the cage to run behind a farm car but when I took him over to the car he turned around, he was going to the cage, I believe,” Voytek said.

"I was gone on a job for 20 minutes to 30 minutes and when I went back to get Jack, I just saw him on the ground with one of the dogs on his neck and the other biting his bottom.”

Voytek pushed the dogs away. He initially thought Jack had been killed but saw his chest rising slowly and falling - he was somehow still alive.

Voytek put Jack in his car and started driving home to Yeppoon.

On the way he called his partner Alice in a panic.

"I was at home and he called me to call one of the vets but I couldn't find one because they were all closed,” Alice said.

"Then he told me to go and get bandages to try and save him but I didn't know the extent of the damage.”

When Voytek finally reached their Mulumbin home he began to wash the blood off Jack while Alice got bandages.

"I got home and saw all the blood and said 'oh no, we need more help',” Alice said.

"I called some places for an after-hours vet and I finally found one and they said bring him down, we will check him out.

"They looked at him and said he could try but there was too much damage.”

The couple were given the option to try to save Jack, which was "hopeless” at that point, or put him down.

Jack was put down.

Now, Voytek and Alice want justice for their pet and hope the owners realise it is safest to put down the two dogs that perpetrated the attack.

"If a person kills a person, they go to jail so why can't it be the same?” Alice said.

"Dogs have souls too, just like people.

"I'm not going back to that farm because you don't know what will happen with those dogs.”

Voytek and Alice have approached the owners of the dogs and have asked for the dogs to be put down.

They have also notified Livingstone Shire Council.

"I'm still in shock and in my opinion Jack was murdered,” Voytek said.

The Morning Bulletin has approached Livingstone Shire Council for comment.