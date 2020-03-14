Menu
Man tested positive for coronavirus at CQ mine

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:47 AM

A SUPPLIER who visited BMA’s Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

“We are providing support and care to those impacted,” the BHP spokesperson said.

“Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine.”

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.

