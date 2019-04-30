Man threatened staff with tyre iron during robbery

UPDATE 1:20PM: ROCKHAMPTON Police are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery at the Allenstown Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

A man, armed with a tyre iron, entered the premises about 12.30am Tuesday morning, threatened a bartender and demanded cash.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey said police are currently working with staff and patrons of the hotel who saw the robbery happen.

"Staff have complied with the offender and handed over the cash,” he said.

It is understood the man then left the scene, fleeing in what is believed to be a silver sedan, to an unknown location.

The man is described as 175cm tall with short dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, bandanna with a black pattern on a grey background, a white and grey horizontal striped collared shirt, beige chino pants, black shoes and possibly black gloves.

INITIAL: POLICE are investigating two armed robberies at licensed premises in Rockhampton this morning.

The second armed robbery occurred at a tavern in Kent St about 5am this morning.

These offences are connected to a car fire in Park Avenue.