'F**k off or I'll f**king bash you': Dog owner attacks official

A COUNCIL law officer who was in a suburban street in response to a wandering dog was threatened by a resident with a large piece of wood.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on April 20 that David Charles Naylor had assaulted a Rockhampton Regional Council local law officer who was in Naylor's street to apprehend the dog.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the council officer had attended Salamanca St, Frenchville, at 9.30am on February 21.

Naylor, who pleaded guilty to the assault charge, walked out of his address and approached the victim, the court heard.

Mr Fox said Naylor yelled "you bloody mother f%$#ing council. F%$# off or I'll bash you".

He said Naylor walked closer to the officer and then yelled "I'll flatten you" then walked behind the house and returned holding a large piece of wood.

"The defendant walked towards the victim waving the piece of wood from side to side, yelling "I'll bash you"," he said.

Mr Fox said when the defendant was about one metre away from the victim, still yelling at him and threatening him, the victim jumped back onto the road away behind his vehicle, got in his vehicle and left.

Police attended Naylor's address on April 1 and he admitted to yelling at the victim, the court heard.

Mr Fox said Naylor told police he didn't intend to actually strike the victim with the piece of wood, only scare him into leaving.

The court heard Naylor has a two-page criminal history that included similar offences.

He was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.