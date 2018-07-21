Man threatened to burn house down after argument

A GRACEMERE man threatened to burn down a house before hitting himself with a chair during an argument on Monday.

Vernon Robert Saltner, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to an Oregano Avenue address for a disturbance where witnesses said Saltner had threatened to burn the house before hitting himself.

Sgt Dalton said when police arrested Saltner, he damaged the police vehicle by pushing on it with his feet and back against officers.

Sgt Dalton said Saltner then obstructed police as they attempted to handcuff him, the 52-year-old placing his hands in front of himself instead of behind.

Sgt Dalton said Saltner had been warned several times before being charged.

While in the police vehicle, he yelled and swore at police officers and other people, which led to the public nuisance charge.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Saltner had been drinking with his partner when they started arguing and she left the premises.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale told Saltner he should seek help if he has issues with alcohol.

"At your age you should know better than to behave this way,” she said.

Saltner was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.