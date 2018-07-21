Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Trevor Veale
Crime

Man threatened to burn house down after argument

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jul 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRACEMERE man threatened to burn down a house before hitting himself with a chair during an argument on Monday.

Vernon Robert Saltner, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to an Oregano Avenue address for a disturbance where witnesses said Saltner had threatened to burn the house before hitting himself.

Sgt Dalton said when police arrested Saltner, he damaged the police vehicle by pushing on it with his feet and back against officers.

Sgt Dalton said Saltner then obstructed police as they attempted to handcuff him, the 52-year-old placing his hands in front of himself instead of behind.

Sgt Dalton said Saltner had been warned several times before being charged.

While in the police vehicle, he yelled and swore at police officers and other people, which led to the public nuisance charge.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Saltner had been drinking with his partner when they started arguing and she left the premises.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale told Saltner he should seek help if he has issues with alcohol.

"At your age you should know better than to behave this way,” she said.

Saltner was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.

obstruct police public nuisance tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    premium_icon Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    Property The list of property sale notices took out over two pages in The Morning Bulletin

    'I was clinically dead': how a rescue chopper saved my life

    premium_icon 'I was clinically dead': how a rescue chopper saved my life

    Health TANIA Cowie 'wouldn't be here' today if it wasn't for CHRS

    Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    premium_icon Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    News Zachary Steyn is one of only 25 Australian recipients

    Teen's 31-day crime spree cost CQ businesses over $2000

    premium_icon Teen's 31-day crime spree cost CQ businesses over $2000

    Crime Used bolt cutters to access yard and steal two cars

    Local Partners