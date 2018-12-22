Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

The Magistrate has warned if the man doesn't complete his rehabilitation program, he'll be sent to jail.

The Magistrate has warned if the man doesn't complete his rehabilitation program, he'll be sent to jail. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN who threatened to kill three people in separate incidents has been granted bail to attend a residential rehab facility.

Toby Torrens, 32, appeared via video link before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Solicitor Crystal Triggs asked Magistrate David Heilpern to grant her client - who had been in custody since August 7 - bail to attend Balund-a, a Tabulam-based rehabilitation facility.

"His substance misuse is linked with the offending that is before the court," Ms Triggs said.

She said her client was "realising that he needs to break the cycle" to address his recidivism.

For contravening an AVO, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking or intimidation, intimidating police and destroying or damaging property and using offensive language in a public place, Torrens will be sentenced before Lismore Local Court on January 11.

Police prosecutor sergeant Ferreira did not oppose bail and said Torrens was "at risk of being institutionalised", saying the Balund-a program was "possibly a last chance for him".

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Torrens' initial not guilty pleas, followed by guilty pleas on his hearing date, were "not consistent with somebody who sees the error of their ways in a timely fashion".

"In each of these three matters, there's threats to kill," Mr Heilpern said.

"These matters really give cause for concern."

One of these threats were toward a Casino man near the town's shopping plaza on May 4.

According to court documents, he punched a man in the face twice, causing a chipped tooth.

The victim punched him in retaliation and, when he followed him home, threatened to hit Torrens with a shovel if he entered his yard.

Mr Heilpern said Torrens had a poor criminal history, but granted him strict bail to attend Balund-a for treatment.

"I have seen Balund-a stop that pattern of re-offending and do exactly what Ms Triggs has said can be achieved there... so he can respond to pressure and whatever life throws at him in a non-violent way," Mr Heilpern said.

He warned Torrens he would be back in jail if he didn't complete the program.