A Ballina man will front court today after allegedly attempting to evade police and threatening to ignite himself.
Crime

Man threatens to burn himself alive

JASMINE BURKE
by
8th Jul 2019 8:45 AM
A BALLINA man will front court today after allegedly attempting to evade police and threatening to ignite himself.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, senior constable David Henderson, said Ballina police will allege that on May 25 the 29-year-old man attended Bunnings in Ballina and stole an estimated $700 worth of tools.

Police viewed the CCTV and recognised the man, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Snr Const Henderson said at 11pm on July 6 police saw the man walking through a park in West Ballina.

"They advised him that he was under arrest; he responded by saying he would rather set himself on fire than surrender.

"He then lit a butane lighter in front of his face and ran from police.

"A police dog tracked him to a caravan where he had doused himself in methylated spirits and was holding a lighter, threatening to ignite himself.

"After some negotiation he peacefully surrendered to police."

He was taken to Ballina police station where he was charged with Larceny and two outstanding warrants.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

