Man threatens to drive through house while babies inside

A drug addict and domestic violence offender with a six-page criminal record threatened to drive into a house in his ute while babies were inside.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug items and two breaches of domestic violence orders.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said the man had not learnt from his past sentences of fines, suspended prison and parole release terms for domestic violence and drugs.

She said the first entry on his record for domestic violence was in August 2019 and he had a 15-month prison term sentence in his history for physical violence against the same victim.

He was located in Clinton in 2020 possessing methamphetamines, clip seal bags and a used syringe not safely disposed of.

He breached DVOs on January 18, 2021, and February 1, 2021, in Rockhampton.

Defence lawyer Emma Locke said her client, 35, had not seen his three children for years and had not worked for two or three years.

The court heard the defendant, February 7, 2020, was placed on suspended sentence for three months for drug offending and he committed the latest offences while on the suspended sentence.

In 2019, the defendant breached a DVO and was sentenced to 15 months prison with parole after serving 33 days.

He also had dangerous conduct of a weapon and assault occasioning bodily harm convictions for which he received 12 months prison.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said in relation to the breach of a DVO, there was no actual physical violence.

“But there was a threat to drive through the house in a ute,” he said.

The victim responded to the defendant: “why are you going to do that with babies in the house, you grub?”

Mr Schubert sentence the man to nine months prison, declared 127 days presentence custody, activated the suspended sentence and gave him immediate parole release.

