Man threatens to expose porn video after wife murder claim

A text message feud between the two men ended in a threat to distribute an intimate video.

A text message feud between the two men ended in a threat to distribute an intimate video. Lee Constable

A TORBANLEA man threatened to expose a video of his partner's ex-boyfriend masturbating after being hit by the accusation that he had killed his wife.

Philip Paterson, from Torbanlea, said the other man had tried to "goad him into games".

Using the memory of his wife, who died from cancer six years ago, was the final straw, Paterson said.

Paterson, 38, said he finally cracked after a year of antagonising from his partner's ex. He sent a text saying "game on" before threatening to distribute the intimate video on August 3.

Representing himself in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, Paterson pleaded guilty to a charge of threat to distribute an intimate image.

The court heard how he threatened to use his partner's phone to distribute the video.

Paterson said his wife died six years ago and the man's murder accusation "went too far". "When he accused me of killing my wife, he went too far," Paterson said.

"He used my wife in a tactic, and she isn't even here to defend herself.

"It leaves me to defend her honour and I made a silly mistake."

According to Paterson, the text feud had been going on for about a year.

He said he had received abusive texts and false allegations before the accusation that he had killed his wife.

"I buried my wife six years ago and now he was insinuating she died at my hands," he said.

"I am embarrassed that I stooped to this childish behaviour."

He had destroyed the video by the time Howard police charged him. He admitted to police that it was an idle threat, made because he was upset and not thinking straight.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge considered Paterson's guilty plea but stressed the charge usually carried a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

He was convicted and fined $600.