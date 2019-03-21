Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

Timothy Michael Eland has been denied bail twice on several charges including two counts of threats, one count each of possess and produce dangerous drugs, possess utensils and fail to appear in court.

AN AGNES Water man accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family has been denied bail, deemed by the court at risk of interfering with witnesses and reoffending.

Mr Eland was represented by Legal Aid Queensland lawyer William Prizeman in his application for bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told it was Eland's second application after he was previously denied bail the day after he was arrested on January 11.

Eland was arrested on January 10 after several 000 calls were made.

Police alleged Eland rang 000 twice, requested to speak with a specific police officer based at Agnes Water and threatened to kill the police officer and his family.

The court was told Eland was drunk at the time and on bail for drug charges.

The drug charges were laid after police executed a search warrant at an Agnes address and found seven grams of marijuana and 10 marijuana plants.

The court was told Eland would be contesting those charges.

The court was told since being in custody Eland had been assaulted and had his jaw broken.

Eland was transferred to a prison in Brisbane awaiting medical treatment.

Mr Prizeman said if released on bail his client would live in Gladstone - rather than Agnes Water - to put space between him and the police officer.

But Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the threats Eland was alleged to have made were serious enough to remand him in custody.

Sen-Constable Selvadurai said the police officer and his family were at risk - especially given the officer worked long hours away from his family.

He said in previous cases there had been defendants "motivated enough" to travel large distances to commit offences and saw no reason why Eland would not be tempted.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella denied the bail application and remand Eland in custody.

The threat charges were committed to be heard in the Bundaberg District Court at a later date.

The other matters were adjourned to May 13.