Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man threatens to kill, hits victim with chair

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of assaulting a woman who went to defend a friend has been granted bail.

Kody Allen Donoghue, 33, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 19.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the allegations involve Donoghue and the aggrieved both being highly intoxicated.

He said Donoghue attended the address of a friend (victim) of the aggrieved’s three times in five hours with one visit resulting in Donoghue allegedly “picked up a chair, striking the victim in the arm” after she had raised it in self-defence.

Mr Fox said Donoghue was also accused of making threats to kill and punching a window near the front door, causing lacerations to his hand.

He said the case against Donoghue was strong with multiple witnesses.

Mr Fox said Donoghue’s criminal record included a 10 month prison term handed down in the district court in 2018 for assault occasioning bodily harm - a matter involving the assault of a different victim.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client served five years of the prison term after being found guilty by a jury.

He said Donoghue had been in a relationship with the victim of this latest incident, but it had since ended. Mr King said Donoghue was the sole carer of his two children and lived outside of Rockhampton.

He said Donoghue would not dispute the wilful damage charge, but was disputing some of the facts of the common assault charge and the breach of a police protection order.

Mr King said Donoghue was subject to a drivers’ licence disqualification until September 2021, hindering his ability to get to Rockhampton where the victim lived.

Donoghue’s matters were adjourned until June 15.

bail application common assault rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

        premium_icon How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

        News Forget what you know about podcasts, Yeppoon tradies Luke Hinton and Jay Stafford have thrown the rule book out the window - and it’s paying off.

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 22nd May 2020 9:30 AM
        CQ motorsport president shares thoughts on council’s plan

        premium_icon CQ motorsport president shares thoughts on council’s plan

        OpinionWhat is annoying that not a local motorsport representative was asked to help...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From aggressive political signage, to a fatal crash and the latest news on...