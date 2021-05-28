Menu
Crime

Man threatens to ‘slit throats’ over child custody issues

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th May 2021 12:00 AM
A domestic violence offender who threatened to “slit throats” and smash up cars claimed his former partner wouldn’t allow him to see his child since he started a new relationship.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said the defendant sent the victim a Facebook message on May 21 at 8.09am and tried to call her multiple times.

He said the message threatened the victim and her boyfriend.

Sergeant Phillips said police were called to an incident at 2pm on May 24 with the victim telling police the defendant had been there, threatening to smash everyone and yelling about seeing his son.

He said the defendant threatened to “slit throats” and “smash cars”.

Sergeant Phillips said police located the defendant when they intercepted a vehicle at 5.24pm on May 24.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said the defendant, 30, had no convictions for violence on his criminal record.

“He has just started to see a new partner and this has upset the (victim),” she said.

Ms Madden said the defendant was upset because the victim had stopped allowing him time with his son.

She said the defendant worked seven on, seven off since March.

“He does acknowledge he does have anger issues,” Ms Madden said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said that at 30, he was expected to have some maturity.

“You are not acting in a mature way making threats like these,” she said.

“You can’t be blind to the publicity in the media about people making threats.”

Ms Beckinsale said this was the last time the defendant would avoid a prison term.

She placed him on a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.

