Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne Oliver Bell pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of attempted stealing. Photo: file
Wayne Oliver Bell pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of attempted stealing. Photo: file
News

Man threw product over fence of store in attempted theft

Kristen Booth
13th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 63-YEAR-old man fled a local hardware store in embarrassment after attempting to steal a knife sharpener.

Emerald Magistrates Court heard Wayne Oliver Bell, 63, called the Emerald Mitre 10 store about 12.30pm on July 16 asking if they sold knife sharpeners, which a staff member said they did.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Bell entered the store about 1.10pm on the same day, went to the homeware section and grabbed an electric knife sharpener which retails for about $200.

Bell then walked around the store to the outdoor garden centre and threw the knife sharpener over the fence before leaving the store.

He was in clear view of staff when he threw the product, the court heard.

Bell pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of attempted stealing.

More stories:

‘Stressed out’ P-plater caught drug driving in CQ town

Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

Solicitor Roland Pianta said his client was extremely embarrassed and was out of character.

“He went straight home out of embarrassment and hasn’t been back [to the store] since,” he said.

Mr Pianta said Bell couldn’t explain why he did what he did and had no intentions of collecting the sharpener after he threw it.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the situation was one that was difficult to rationalise, especially since Bell had led a blameless life.

“I have no idea why I even did it,” Bell said.

Bell was ordered to a six month good behaviour bond. The conviction was not recorded.

attempted stealing emerald business emerald crime emerald magistrates court guilty plea hardware store mitre 10
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The big secret Rocky musos had to keep for weeks

        Premium Content The big secret Rocky musos had to keep for weeks

        Entertainment ‘We’ve supported Elton John, James Blunt and Dolly Parton… but there’s just something about this gig.’

        Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

        Premium Content Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

        Crime Rockhampton woman says she smokes dangerous drugs to relieve her stress.

        Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

        Politics There was a late rush of election candidates who added their names to the ballots...

        Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

        Premium Content Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

        Business Busy shopping centre adopts new eco-friendly measures in a bid to ensure its...